It’s early yet, but the signs are there. The Big Bear High School cross country teams are ready to run.

Big Bear hosted the first Cross Valley League race of the season on Sept. 5 and played the host, winning both races to take the early lead. The Lady Bears crushed league opponents, scoring 21 points. Second place went to University Prep with 74; CIMS was third at 80; Riverside Prep finished fourth with 104 points, AAE was fifth at 105 and Excelsior claimed sixth place with 139 points.