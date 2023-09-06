It’s early yet, but the signs are there. The Big Bear High School cross country teams are ready to run.
Big Bear hosted the first Cross Valley League race of the season on Sept. 5 and played the host, winning both races to take the early lead. The Lady Bears crushed league opponents, scoring 21 points. Second place went to University Prep with 74; CIMS was third at 80; Riverside Prep finished fourth with 104 points, AAE was fifth at 105 and Excelsior claimed sixth place with 139 points.
Big Bear senior Priscilla Celis-Saldivar won the individual title, running the 3-mile course in 21 minutes, 0.8 seconds. Sophomore Telina Chicca was second at 22:07.2. Freshman Maddie Coughey was fifth at 22:56.9; freshman Abbi Sweeney was seventh at 23:36.6 and freshman Sami Tello was eighth at 23:58.8.
The Bears claimed the team title in their 3-mile race in similar fashion, scoring 30 points. AAE was second at 58; University Prep finished third at 96; ACE was fourth with 138; CIMS finished fifth with 139 points; Excelsior was sixth at 141; Silver Valley was seventh at 154 and Riverside Prep was eighth at 202.
Big Bear junior Kael Jex won the individual title with a time of 16:18.4. Elijah Lovett of AAE was second at 16:39.5. Other top Big Bear finishers included Sammy Chavarria (third, 17:24.2); Michael Restuccia (fourth, 17:57.3); Cesar Ortega (ninth, 19:10.2), Israel Acevedo (13th, 19:29.7) and Kevin Horner (15th, 19:39.4).
“Kevin did really well,” said Big Bear head coach Jonathan Stiles. “He’s really starting to take off.”
The good showing by Big Bear’s two teams could have been even better, Stiles said. Legs were a little tired after competing three days before at the Fastback Invitational in Walnut on Sept. 2. It was also the first time Big Bear’s current group of runners have competed on the Bristlecone course. It’s been four years since the last time a race was on the course, Stiles said.
The league victories build upon the recent success at Fastback. Jex won the junior small school race with a time of 10:33.1 in the 1.93 mile event. Jex turned in the top time out of 700 runners in the meet. Chavarria was sixth in the same race, turning in the 16th fastest time on the day.
Big Bear’s freshmen girls captured the team title in the freshmen girls small schools race. Top individual finishers in that race for Big Bear were Coughey (fourth, 14:30.9) and Sweeney (fifth, 14:32.5). Celis-Saldivar finished sixth (13:12.8) in her race with Chicca claiming the 10th place finish (14:04.9). Celis-Saldivar had the 15th fastest time among all the girls.