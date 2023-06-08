Local Rotary Interact students’ hopes of having their most successful fundraising carwash to date were washed away Memorial Day weekend when they were shut down by Big Bear Lake code officers.
The “stay in your car, car wash” entered its third year with high hopes of making money for the Interact club. Interact clubs are made up of students from 12-18 and led by the local Rotary Club to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. The carwash promoted eco-friendly detergent and the drainage system that Worldmark let them use, ensure that no run-off reached the lake. Big Bear Lake Rotary’s Facebook page states, “The officer stated that we were contaminating the lake.”
It was a shock to Big Bear Lake Councilperson Bynette Mote, who happened to be in line for a carwash when she saw the City’s enforcement agents shut down the charitable event.
“I appreciate all the work our staff does in enforcing the City’s policies, especially the last few years,” Mote said. “With this though, in my personal opinion, it was 100% wrong.”
A free special event permit can be filled out through the City of Big Bear Lake.
“As luck had it, we were the next care in line for the wash when the kids were being told to shut down, so I say the flashing lights, their signs taken, their faces… policies may be printed in black and white but they were written with the best of intentions and I cannot believe that any past, present of future councilmember would ever put something into law that would shut down a fundraiser simply because a (free) form wasn’t filled out,” Mote said.
“The Rotarians and I even offered to do it right then and there but were told it couldn’t be processed over the weekend,” Mote said. “It was a small oversight, no malicious intent, for a local non-profit’s 3rd year event on private property with Worldmark’s full support,”
For the City’s part, City Manager Erik Sund said he allowed them to continue for the rest of Saturday, but could not allow the event to go on Sunday and Monday without the permit. He and Mayor Randall Putz said it was an unfortunate situation on all sides, but that they didn’t want to set precedence by allowing a group to skirt the rules.
“The city has a very easy, minor special event process that is free to non-profits and many non-profits utilize that permitting process for their fundraising. We welcome any non-profits to reach out to the city to better understand our special events process,” Sund said.
Rotary’s Interact Director Andy Brakebill said he filled out the permit in 2021, which the City confirmed, but thought they were good from then on. The organization had a successful carwash in 2022, with no issues. The City confirmed there was no permit application for 2022.
“Basically, the carwash was going fine, it was on private property,” said Bill Torre, a Rotary member that was there. “We were a little surprised when the officers shut the carwash down, I mean it’s for the benefit of the students of the high school, I guess we’re just a little bit surprised that it happened. “
Sund said he invited the group to come to city hall and review the permit process so that such an unfortunate event doesn’t happen in the future. He remained steadfast in code enforcement’s decision to enforce the rules.
“Big Bear is a small community that supports and encourages our youth, not the opposite,” Mote added. “Rotary’s Interact has exceptional kids who give back with exceptional energy for us and the way this was handled does not represent the Big Bear that I want to see. I’m so sorry and hope we can make up for it.”