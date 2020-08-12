Big Bear’s groundwater levels are stable, and we are not experiencing drought conditions. But without rain, that could change.
There is a definite uptick in water use, said Sierra Orr, water conservation and public information specialist for the Big Bear Lake Department of Water and Power. There isn’t a major concern about drinking water supplies, and the lack of rain hasn’t affected the wells at this point, Orr said.
Water use in May and June of this year is the highest its been since 2014, Orr said. That speaks volumes to the number of people in the Valley right now, she said. If the use stays on this trend through the summer, the levels will be at 2013 levels. While still below the threshold for perennial yield, it will be more use than the DWP has seen in seven years, Orr said. That’s 70 million more gallons of water than 2019.
The DWP is working on its urban water management plan. The update is due this year. The proposal will include demand sensitivity analysis, Orr said. The analysis will focus on the long-term or possible lasting effects of COVID-19. More second homes are occupied, either by the owners or by renters, Orr said. Are more companies allowing employees to work from home, more visitors arriving, she said. Should more conservation measures be put in place or are the projections on target, Orr said would be considered.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.