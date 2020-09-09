When the order to close California national forests came from the US Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region Sept. 7, recreation including fishing was on the closure list. What wasn’t clear was whether the North Shore of Big Bear Lake was included in the order.
Big Bear Lake is managed by a local agency, the Big Bear Municipal Water District. Some of the property along the North Shore of the lake is part of the San Bernardino National Forest. Those areas include Juniper Point, Meadows Edge and Grout Bay picnic areas, the Alpine Pedal Path and the Serrano Campground. Most of the North Shore from the old Gray’s Landing site to the Bear Valley Dam to the high water mark is also part of forest property, along with a portion of the western edge of Grout Bay.
The MWD also has a permit for a portion of its East Boat Launch that falls on forest land. Marinas on the North Shore will also remain open and are not affected by the forest closure.
MWD General Manager Mike Stephenson said he has been assured by Marc Stamer, the Mountaintop District Ranger, that the East Launch can remain open. “He told me that people using Big Bear Lake is not the Forest Service’s concern,” Stephenson said. Stephenson could not confirm whether the other portions of the North Shore near the dam will remain open. The MWD cannot enforce any order outside of its jurisdiction, Stephenson said.
