On Monday, Aug. 3, when students begin their first day of school for the 2020-21 school year, only the teachers will be in the classroom. Students will be at home in front of a computer.
This week all Bear Valley Unified students are picking up computers and other supplies from their schools. School schedules for high school and middle school students are available, and elementary school students are learning who their teacher will be this year.
Device distribution takes place at the schools, but students won’t be getting out of their parents’ vehicle to make their way to a classroom. Everything is drive-thru.
On the first day of school, there may be some first-day jitters for kids and parents. But this year no one is getting on the bus for the first time or finding their classrooms at the middle or high school. Kindergartners aren’t shedding tears, and neither are their parents, as they enter their new world. Distance learning due to COVID-19 changed all that.
Governor Gavin Newsom’s order mandated distance learning for school districts in counties on the state’s monitoring list. San Bernardino County, which is where Big Bear is located, is on that list.
