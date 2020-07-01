LifeStream Blood Bank is making an appeal for blood donations in the wake of a local blood shortage.
The next LifeStream community blood drive in Big Bear is on
July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bear Valley Community Hospital. Donors will receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life donor loyalty points that may be redeemed in the online donor store at www.LStream.org. All donations are tested for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies. This test does not detect if the donor is currently infected.
All blood donors must wear a face covering, submit to a temperature check and COVID-19 symptom review before being admitted to the donor waiting area. Appointments to give blood can be made by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under the age of 17 must provide written parental or guardian consent.
LifeStream is taking extra steps to keep donors safe by adhering to social distancing guidelines, reconfiguring donor waiting areas and beds, and increasing cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
LifeStream is a local nonprofit blood center that provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals. For more information, call 800-879-4484.
Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
