Stater Bros. in Big Bear Lake partners with LifeStream Blood Bank, to host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday,
Aug. 24, in the store parking lot.
Appointments are strongly recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. For appointments, call
800-879-4484 or visit LStream.org.
All successful blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 anitbodies. This test does not detect if the donor is currently infected. All blood donors must wear face coverings, submit to temperature checks and COVID-19 symptom reviews before being admitted to the donor waiting area. For more information, call 800-879-4484.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Parental consent forms are available at the donor center, community blood drive or on the LifeStream website.
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 115 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors receive a free mini-physical and cholesterol screening as part of the donation process.
Stater Bros. is at 42171 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
