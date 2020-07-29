Big Bear’s ballot has a few more names on it, but there’s still time for anyone interested in serving to throw their hat in the ring.
The filing period for the Nov. 3 election closes Aug. 7, unless an incumbent chooses not to file for re-election. Then that particular office’s deadline for filing is extended for five days during which time the incumbent cannot change his or her mind and file, but anyone else interested can do so.
There are six governing boards with 16 seats open for election this year in Big Bear. Seats are open on the Bear Valley Unified School District, Big Bear Airport District, Big Bear Municipal Water District, Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, Big Bear City Community Services District and the Big Bear Lake City Council.
Bynette Mote is the first to turn in the nomination papers to run for a Big Bear Lake City Council seat. She is running for the Division 5 seat currently held by Bob Jackowski, who told The Grizzly he plans to seek re-election. He has pulled papers, but has not filed them, according to City Clerk Erica Stephenson.
“I’m very passionate about Big Bear,” Mote said. She is currently a member of the Big Bear Lake Planning Commission. She and her husband moved to the Valley about four years ago. They are trail hosts, and she was also involved with the Big Bear Rose Parade Foundation. She wants to contribute to the community and by serving she can have a greater voice, Mote said.
Mote wants to bring fresh energy to the City Council and the city, something City Manager Frank Rush has started, she said. She likes what Rush, who was hired in February, brings to the city, and she wants to be a part of it.
Mote has been getting input from residents in Division 5 and the city in general. She wants to be a voice for everyone, Mote said. Tourism, traffic and trash are big concerns as they relate to the responsibility within the community, she said. Finding the right balance is key, she said.
