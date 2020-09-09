Big Bear is not closed, but the surrounding forest is.
The US Forest Service made the decision Sept. 7 to close eight national forests mostly in Southern and Central California due to the fire danger. San Bernardino National Forest is one of the eight that is temporarily closed.
Steve Lohr with the Forest Service Pacific Region said they are seeing fire behavior they’ve never seen before. The threat to firefighters and California’s communities continues to grow, and that led to the decision to close eight forests and add prohibitions to forests throughout the state. Lohr said there aren’t enough resources to fight every fire. While closing a forest isn’t unprecedented, it’s not a decision that is taken lightly, Lohr said.
As of 5 p.m. Sept. 7, the eight forests were essentially shut down. All developed campgrounds and day use areas were closed throughout the state. That means no hiking, biking, horseback riding, no off-road vehicle use, no fishing in streams or lakes and no lift access for bike riding at Snow Summit. This also includes shore fishing on Big Bear Lake from access on the North Shore, much of which is on Forest Service land. The East Launch Ramp will remain open.
People who lease Forest Service lease recreation cabins can still access their cabins, but recreation is prohibited.
The Alpine Pedal Path is on Forest Service land and leads to hiking trails, so it is closed under this order. Ignition sources of any kind are prohibited on all national forest service lands in California under the new restrictions. This includes campfires and gas stoves.
The closure is in place for one week for now, Lohr said. It will be evaluated daily, and with the wind event expected to move into California by mid week, the conditions could worsen in terms of fire danger.
Big Bear is safe for now from threats from the El Dorado Fire, the closest wildfire to the area. The fire, which was started Sept. 5, has burned more than 10,000 acres in the Oak Glen and Yucaipa areas. The fire was started by a pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party.
Groups in some areas have refused to evacuate the forest, according to Randy Moore, regional forester for the Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. When that happens, resources already stretched thin are taken off fire lines to rescue those people, Moore said. Evacuate when asked to do so, Moore said.
Lohr said the Forest Service is offering federal law enforcement assistance to help enforce the closure where necessary. He said the partnership with local law enforcement is strong, but if needed, the federal law enforcement will be used. Anyone found to be in violation of the closure order can and will be ticketed, Lohr said.
Caltrans is putting up signage to inform the public of the closures. The forest isn’t safe and people need to leave and heed the closure for their own well-being, Lohr said.
Michael Perry, interim CEO for Visit Big Bear, supported the forest closure. Fire is one of the scariest things he’s ever encountered, Perry said. He was Big Bear Lake city manager in 2003 during the Old Fire. He said it’s important to keep the guests out of the forest until it’s safe.
The closure order will be evaluated on a daily basis, according to Lohr. The one-week closure could be extended depending on conditions, he said. Moore said there aren’t enough resources in California based on conditions on the ground. Resources are coming from Canada and help is also offered by the military, he said.
Tony Scardina with the Forest Service said he expects the fire season in Southern California to be elongated due to a mild winter in 2019-20 and the hot, dry conditions that are occurring now.
Governor Gavin Newsom said 2.3 million acres have burned this year so far in California compared to 118,000 in 2019. There have been 7,606 fires this year, 4,927 in 2019.
The closure remains in effect on the San Bernardino National Forest as well as the Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest and Cleveland National Forest.
