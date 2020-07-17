A vegetation fire burning in Lucerne Valley near Pitzer Buttes and Powerline roads is about a mile from the forest boundary. Smoke may be visible from Big Bear, but there is no threat to Big Bear at this time.
Air resources are dipping water from Big Bear Lake. The fire has burned between 75 and 100 acres. There is low to medium risk of the fire making it to the forest.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
