The new Southern California Mountains Foundation trails manager is here.
Actually, Jordan Lowe has been here for three years, but he just filled the months-vacant position on May 16. He will continue the program of making Big Bear Valley a pristine biking and hiking destination through trail construction and maintenance.
Growing up in Colorado, Lowe has a natural penchant for the outdoors. Now 25, he’s worked in the U.S. Forest Service firefighting division on a hand crew in Idaho. Since moving to the valley in 2020, he’s worked as a ski instructor in the winter and at the Big Bear Marina in the summer.
He graduated from Utah State in recreation management and minored in parks and recreation.
“What we’re looking at right now is to reinject ourselves and reinvigorate the community,” Lowe said. “We’re looking to really get involved with a lot of the community events and getting new volunteers.”
Some of Lowe’s other goals include creating new trails and even connecting unique habitats such as the Pebble Plains Ecological Reserve at Moonridge to the Maple Hills trails system. He’s already considered an analysis of fencing and routing choices.
One of his largest projects is the North Big Bear Landscape Plan. Objectives of the project include promoting forest health, returning beneficial fire to the landscape, improving the watershed condition, protecting resource values and restoring unauthorized roads and trails that have been created within the project area.
According to a statement from the foundation, if it’s implemented successfully, the project will reduce the risk of catastrophic fire, protecting nearby Fawnskin and the Peter Pan Community of Big Bear City, and the greater Big Bear Valley. The environmental assessment analyzes the approximately 13,000-acre region between the Big Bear Dam and Baldwin Lake.
“I am excited to share this final decision and begin implementing this very important project that took over 12 years to develop,” said Mountaintop District Ranger Freddie Duncan.
“Improving forest health and community protection has been a major part of my career and I am very enthusiastic at the outlook of improving the environment within this project area so it can be enjoyed by future generations while protecting complex natural systems, and the greater community,” Duncan said.
“The level of interest and public engagement on this project has clearly demonstrated how much we all value this landscape and do not want to see it lost to a catastrophic wildfire.”
The original analysis also considered up to 41 miles of new mountain bike trail construction and the introduction of e-bikes as a new form of recreational opportunity. This part of the proposed action was removed from the decision; the foundation may reevaluate the purpose and need for new trails and e-bikes in the future.
The idea is to eventually bring the trails back into the plan.
“There’s so many user-created trails already. Everyone on this Northside knows that if they walk out they can get connected with a trail,” Lowe said. “So what we’re hoping to do is to take a lot of those trails and build them up to Forest Service standards.”