It’s crunch time for anyone interested in running for a seat on any of Big Bear’s governing boards. The filing deadline for the Nov. 3 election is Friday, Aug. 7.
Seats are open on the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, Big Bear City Community Services District, Big Bear Municipal Water District, Bear Valley Unified School District, Big Bear Airport District and Big Bear Lake City Council.
As of press time, 17 Big Bear residents have filed the necessary paperwork to get their names on the ballot for the various boards.
Maureen Auer and Alan Lee are running for the Division 1 seat on the Big Bear Lake City Council. Both have filed the nomination papers.
Bynette Mote is running for Division 5 on the City Council. Councilman Bob Jackowski is also seeking another term as a Division 5 candidate.
There is no extension to the deadline for City Council. Neither of the incumbents are eligible incumbents as they were elected to at-large seats four years ago. The city has since changed to districts.
Auer is currently a member of the Big Bear Lake Planning Commission and a member of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce board. She said she wants to continue to give back to the community that has served her and her family for so many years.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.