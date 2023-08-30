The largest historical Big Bear High School reunion is happening in October. The graduating classes of 1955 to 1985 will gather to celebrate their high school years on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. Harold Karaka, a resident of Reseda and previous owner of Fawnskin Market, started organizing the event over 20 months ago.
In the ’70s, the numbers were smaller for a graduating class than they are today, said Karaka, which is the reason behind grouping multiple reunions as one.
He wanted to get the word out as soon as possible because of different events happening simultaneously.
“I want to make sure everyone out of state can make their arrangements for traveling,” said Karaka. At the time of this writing, there were 225 RSVPs, with a max of 400 people allowed to attend due to building safety.
The Odd Lot, a band that played throughout the ’60s and were all Big Bear High School graduates, will play both nights. This will be their final performance before retirement.
“Some of the members are driving all the way from Idaho and Arkansas for this reunion,” Karaka said.
The Odd Lot played high school dances and at the Sugar Shack on the weekends. The Sugar Shack was a nightclub for the younger crowd back in the late ’60s.
The Big Bear Elks Lodge is renting out the space and will have two bars with their restaurant open. Snacks will be provided, but full meals can be bought at the Crookshank. Both nights are included in the ticket price of $45. That price does not include dinner.
One of Karaka’s favorite memories from high school was the 1966-1967 football team being the first-ever league champions at Big Bear High School.
“Not many people remember it, but those who were a part of it do,” said Karaka.
Since he moved, Karaka tries to come up as often as he can and said it was a magical time when he lived in Fawnskin as a child.
“We (the residents) all knew each other from children on up,” said Karaka.
He invites everyone from previous years to come socialize and see those they haven’t seen in years.
“Many of us skied on the school race team in the winter, worked at Snow Summit on weekends, water skiing, boating and fishing in the summer, so it all formed a connection for and with us in one way or another,” Karaka said.
To reserve a space for the reunion, contact Karaka at hkldfind@yahoo.com or go to the “BBHS 2023 Reunion 1960-1975 and then some” Facebook reunion group.