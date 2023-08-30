The Odd Lot

One last hurray before the band calls it quits.

The largest historical Big Bear High School reunion is happening in October. The graduating classes of 1955 to 1985 will gather to celebrate their high school years on Oct. 13 and Oct. 14. Harold Karaka, a resident of Reseda and previous owner of Fawnskin Market, started organizing the event over 20 months ago. 

In the ’70s, the numbers were smaller for a graduating class than they are today, said Karaka, which is the reason behind grouping multiple reunions as one. 