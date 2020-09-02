When you step onto the grounds of the Grateful Heart Animal Sanctuary in Baldwin Lake the sense of serenity is palpable. The sanctuary for farm animals is not only a lifesaver for the four-legged residents, it is a place founder Julie Sifter hopes will be a haven for people, too.
“We hope to be a place of healing,” Sifter said as she took a break from building a chicken coop on Aug. 29. “I truly believe we are working to bring a sense of peace and calm and healing to others, that animals did to my soul.”
Sifter, who battled major depressive disorder for years, found the healing power of animals when she rescued feral kittens where she lived in the Chino Hills area. She started working for animal rescues, but soon discovered there was one group of animals that needed rescuing — farm animals.
While the kittens started Sifter on her path, it was Captain, a horse given to her in Lucerne Valley last year, that inspired her to make her dream of an animal sanctuary for farm animals a reality.
In September, Sifter moved to Baldwin Lake to establish the Grateful Heart Animal Sanctuary for farm animals. Choosing Big Bear Valley for the sanctuary was easy, Sifter said. “I chose Big Bear because of the community,” she said, adding that she used to come to Big Bear with her parents. The people are really nice (in Big Bear) and I’ve always felt more at home here.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.