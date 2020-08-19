As of Aug. 18, the Western Outdoor News is accepting registration for the 2020 Big Bear October TroutfesT tournament on its website. Don’t be surprised if that changes before the end of the week.
The Big Bear Municipal Water District board meets Thursday,
Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. at the MWD board room. On the agenda is whether to grant a permit to Western Outdoor News for the October fishing tournament.
The TroutfesT tournament is in its 16th year of operation at Big Bear Lake.
Because of record numbers of boaters on Big Bear Lake this summer, MWD General Manager Mike Stephenson sees potential problems as the general public and those participating in the tournament try to launch their boats under current restriction limits.
“We’re filling up at 8 a.m. every morning,” Stephenson said about the public launch ramps and marina businesses. “There is no more space. (Western Outdoor News) are basically selling tickets to a concert that’s already sold out.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.