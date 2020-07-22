Mary Suzuki advised school board members to fasten their seatbelts. The ride ahead was sure to be wild and full of twists, turns and a few jerky starts and stops.
Suzuki, superintendent of schools for Bear Valley Unified School District, gave that advice on July 15 during the board meeting’s discussion of the 2020-21 school year. She had made the recommendation for the school year to begin with a hybrid schedule for most students on Aug. 3. Suzuki said she knew any decisions made that night could change before the clock struck midnight, and surely before the Aug. 3 first day of school.
It was two days later when Governor Gavin Newsom put the brakes on the hybrid opening. On July 17, Newsom issued requirements for all school districts within the counties on the state monitoring list to begin the school year with a full distance-learning schedule.
San Bernardino County is one of 33 counties on the list, and Bear Valley Unified is within San Bernardino County.
Safety of students and staff are the top priority, Suzuki said. While the ultimate goal is to get students back into the classroom, Bear Valley won’t open its doors to students until it’s safe to do so, she said.
Bear Valley Unified adopted a distance learning program last March when the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the country. But this time around, distance learning will look very different. The first thing that’s different is the accountability aspect.
