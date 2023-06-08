The inaugural Andrew Nettlebeck Memorial 5K far exceeded expectations, much like its namesake coach when he was still with us.
Hoping to get 100 participants and to raise $1,500 for the Andrew Nettlebeck Annual Scholarship, the volunteer race committee was blown away by more than 175 registered runners and hikers who raised $5,300, according to committee member Jess Madison.
That amount will be matched by the Steven G. Mihaylo Big Bear High School Education Foundation.
Nettlebeck, a beloved Big Bear Middle School cross-country coach and distance runner aficionado, died at age 31 in December 2022 after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He left a community in mourning, but also one that was determined to carry on his legacy.
“I think it all comes back to Andrew, and who he was. He was very inspirational,” said committee member and fellow teacher Samantha Swanson. “When people saw this, they immediately started spreading the word and got out here. We are blown away by how many people are out here supporting this cause.”
The event was supported by participants and volunteers including former students, team members, fellow teachers, friends, family and community members from in and out of the Big Bear Valley.
“I’m here because he taught me everything about running,” said 13-year-old Flo Rossell, who ran for Nettlebeck for three years. “I’m just really happy to continue his legacy.”
Several local businesses sponsored the event including Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, Bad Bear, Mountain Trophy and Mother Lode. Thelma’s offered a coupon for a free stack of pancakes for all participants.
The team of volunteers is already planning a much larger event next year, since they’ll be able to market it earlier, bring in more community volunteers and continue the momentum of the first race.
“There is very little that we really had to do, because Andrew was so important to people,” Madison said.