After remaining stagnant for weeks, the number of positive cases of the coronavirus are on the rise in Big Bear Valley.
As of June 29, there are now 13 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Big Bear. Eight cases have been reported in the city of Big Bear Lake and five are now confirmed in Big Bear City, which includes all the unincorporated areas of the Valley.
The new cases come as San Bernardino County finds itself on a watchlist of counties that are seeing a significant increase of positive cases. San Bernardino County now shows 11,797 positive cases.
The state has recommended the counties on the list close bars, pubs, breweries and wine tasting rooms. The facilities aren't subject to closure if they offer sit-down dining.
The San Bernardino County board of supervisors holds a special meeting at 3 p.m. June 30 to discuss how to respond to the recommendation.The board will also discuss proactive measures to encourage compliance and stop the spread of COVID-19.
Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager, said as of now, the July 4 fireworks show in Big Bear is still a go. But city officials are monitoring the county's decision, the state guidance and the increase in COVID-19 cases. If necessary, the Big Bear show could be postponed, Rush said.
Rush said any decision to close bars will have a minimal impact on Big Bear Lake as most all fall into the category of primarily selling food. Restaurants that offer dine-in seating and have a bar can remain open under the new guidelines.
