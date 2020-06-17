Come winter, there will be another option for those seeking healthcare in Big Bear. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District is opening an urgent care center.
The center has been in the works for about a year, said John Friel, CEO of the healthcare district. A sign went up about a week ago at the corner of Sandalwood Drive and Big Bear Boulevard announcing the urgent care facility is coming soon. The building has housed a bank, a print shop and a post office in recent years. It is located behind Vons.
Friel said the district has looked at providing an urgent care facility for some time. Negotiations to obtain the building, which is being leased for five years at this point, have been ongoing for several months.
Not all patients needing urgent medical care need an emergency department, Friel said. Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Urgent Care provides an alternative for those needing care, he said. There will be extended hours, but the clinic won’t be open 24 hours. It will be open seven days. The hospital emergency room is open 24 hours for those who need it, Friel said.
At the urgent care center, X-rays and countertop lab work will be offered. Lab tests that are more extensive will be handled at the hospital, Friel said.
A physician will serve as medical director, and services will be administered by a physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner, according to Friel.
