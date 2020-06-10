Big Bear firefighters delivered a letter of no confidence to the Big Bear Fire Authority board June 2, which states the group no longer supports the fire chief.
The letter was read into the record during public comment. The board did not comment on the letter. Legal counsel clarified that the request by the Big Bear Professional Firefighters to attend the closed session at the same meeting was denied by him not board president John Green. The closed session was a personnel matter regarding the chief.
Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis said he would not comment on the matter. It is up to the board to respond to the letter and vote of no confidence.
Andrew Crane, president of the Big Bear Professional Firefighters Association, which is the labor union, said the vote wasn’t unanimous, but close. One person abstained, one voted no and another did not vote at all, Crane said.
During an interview with Crane on June 4, he told The Grizzly the matter is due to broken promises, money and lack of trust. Crane said if Measure I had passed in March to increase funding for the Fire Department, the vote of no confidence wouldn’t have happened. There would have been plenty of money to get what the firefighters wanted,
he said.
The objective is to stay Big Bear Fire, Crane said. If the board moves forward with a request for proposal soon, Crane said the concern is that an outside agency would look more competitive. The goal is to make sure there is adequate funding, a solid staffing model and funds for new equipment so the local agency has a valid argument against brining in an outside agency, Crane said.
