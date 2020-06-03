Meetings, meetings and more meetings to discuss all the options. That’s become the norm for school district administrators in Bear Valley Unified. The item on the agenda is the 2020-21 school year. What will it look like when students resume classes in August?
On Wednesday, June 3, the Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a first draft of the 2020-21 school year and the three options under consideration. At this time, it’s discussion only, said Mary Suzuki, school superintendent. No decision will be made until early or mid July. The first day of school is Aug. 3.
Suzuki said the board members have a copy of the draft for review and will be providing input at the June 3 meeting. The discussion is expected to take place under Suzuki’s
COVID-19 update. The draft is not listed on the agenda as a specific discussion or action item.
The three options haven’t changed in the past few weeks. It’s the details that still need fine tuning depending on which option might be selected. Option 1 is for all students to return to the physical classroom in August full time. Option 2 is a hybrid that has students attending two days per week and distance learning two days and one day of online classes for teachers and students. Option 3 is all distance learning with no students returning to the physical classroom.
Option 1 is preferable, Suzuki said. A survey of parents and the community show that a narrow majority, 53 percent, of parents want their children back in school full time, Suzuki said. The challenge is due to requirements for physical distancing and face coverings if all students return, she said.
For the full story CLICK HERE
