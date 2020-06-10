In October 2019 Big Bear Fire Department supporters were campaigning for additional funding to sustain operations and erase deficit spending. Measure I was a piece of the funding puzzle, and the Big Bear Lake City Council voted to place a TOT, or transient occupancy tax, increase on the November ballot as another piece.
Fast forward to March 3. Measure I was defeated and shortly thereafter the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading around the country and the world. Fast forward again to early June. The Big Bear Fire Authority approves the
2020-21 fiscal year budget with significant cuts due to lack of funding following the Measure I failure.
Fast forward once more to
June 8. The Big Bear Lake City Council rescinds the ballot measure.
At its June 8 meeting, the City Council voted unanimously to remove a proposed 2 percent increase in transient occupancy tax from the Nov. 3 ballot. The measure asked for the 2 percent hike to be shared between the Big Bear Fire Department and law enforcement for the city of Big Bear Lake. The city contracts with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for policing services.
The TOT is collected by the hospitality industry and is a major revenue source for the city, which currently assesses an 8 percent TOT. The existing TOT collected goes to the general fund.
