Some day use areas in the San Bernardino National Forest are open for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The three picnic areas along the North Shore of Big Bear Lake are not on the list.
Juniper Point, Meadows Edge and Grout Bay picnic areas remain closed to the public, according to San Bernardino National Forest public information officer Zach Behrens. Hope was to have at least two of the facilities open in time for the holiday, but they won’t be ready in time because of lower staffing and a depleted supply chain, Behrens said.
There will be rangers assigned to monitor the Mountaintop District during the holiday weekend, Behrens said.
Restrooms at the three picnic areas are locked and parking lots closed and gated, Behrens said. The Gray’s Peak Trailhead parking lot also remains closed, but the trail is open, he said. Aspen Glen Picnic Area off Mill Creek Road south of Big Bear Lake is open but does not provide lake views for fireworks watching. Serrano Campground is open but has been at capacity each weekend since opening in May.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.