Oktoberfest is ready to begin its 50th anniversary celebration. But it will look different than in years past.
At this point, the annual event is scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 11, at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake. Reservations are required, and tickets will be limited. It’s unknown what the occupancy will be.
Face coverings and social distancing will also be required. The event will take place outside in the fenced area currently used by Wyatt’s on weekends.
At this point, Oktoberfest’s schedule is for three weekends, according to the bigbearevents.com website. Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 11-13, Sept. 17-20 and Sept. 24-27. The first weekend will open on Friday, and the second two weeks include Thursday and Friday as well as the weekend. Guests are encouraged to purchase reservation insurance due to ever changing conditions, according to the website.
Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush said the celebraion is an extention of Wyatt’s, just a change in music. It will be similar to all outdoor dining operations, masks are required for entrance and can be removed for eating and drinking, Rush said.
Michael Perry, CEO for Visit Big Bear, said in this COVID-19 era it’s like everything is new and we are doing it for the first time. Even though Oktoberfest is 50 years old, the pandemic has changed how things are operated.
Calls to Monica Marini, owner of the Convention Center and host of Oktoberfest, were not returned for comment regarding the 2020 event.
According to the website, admission on opening weekend is $40 per person on Friday and Sunday, $85 per person on Saturday. The next two weeks, admission is $25 on Thursdays, $45 on Fridays and Sundays and $85 on Saturdays. Saturday’s admission incudes gifts depending on the date.
No entertainment schedule has been posted.
To reserve a ticket, visit
www.bigbearevents.com. The Convention Center is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, at the corner of Division Drive.
