For more information on regularly-scheduled local government meetings and for copies of the meeting agendas, visit the government agency’s website. Depending on state orders regarding COVID-19, some if not all of these meetings are being held via teleconference. Contact each agency for log-in information.
July 22
Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency board meeting, 5 p.m., teleconference option may be used. For access information, call
909-584-4018 or visit www.bbarwa.org.
July 27
Big Bear Lake City Council meeting is canceled.
July 28
Big Bear Lake Department of Water commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., teleconference option may be used. For access information, call 909-866-5050 or visit www.bbldwp.com.
San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors meeting, open session 10 a.m., teleconference option may be used. For access information, visit www.sbcounty.gov.
Aug. 3
Big Bear City Community Services District board meeting, 5 p.m., teleconference option may be used. For access information, call
909-585-2565 or visit www.bbccsd.org.
Aug. 5
Big Bear Lake Planning Commission meeting, 1:15 p.m., Hofert Hall, Big Bear Lake City Hall, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
909-866-5831, www.citybigbearlake.com.
Aug. 6
Big Bear Municipal Water District board meeting, 1 p.m., teleconference option may be used. For access information, call 909-866-5796 or visit www.bbmwd.com.
Aug. 10
Big Bear Lake City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Hofert Hall, Big Bear Lake City Hall, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-5831,
