Last week the Grizzly reported on two black bear cubs who had lost their mother and were left abandoned in Forest Falls. Neighbors began noticing the cubs lurking around without adult supervision and contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW biologists headed out to investigate the claims and determined the mother of the cubs had been deceased for several days, leaving the cubs to fend for themselves. Biologists believed the cubs were too young to continue life on their own, so they made a plan to capture the two and take them to a wildlife rehabilitation center.
One cub was captured on July 4, while the second cub evaded authorities for three days and was finally located on July 7 by dedicated biologists and determined neighbors. The cubs were reunited at Project Wildlife in Ramona and have settled in their new homes, according to the San Diego Humane Society.
Andy Blue, campus director of San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, said once the cubs were reunited, “it was clear the brothers were happy to be together. They were vocalizing and immediately re-bonded with each other.”
The two cubs, estimated to be about 5 months old, are being housed in a facility with indoor and outdoor accommodations and access to native plants like California live oak, pine, clover, mulberry branches, mulch, hummingbird sage, sumac, chamomile flowers and herbs. Staff has even placed a giant stuffed black bear in their enclosure to give them a size and girth goal to work toward.
Project Wildlife staff will begin medical exams on each of the bears to determine any medical or nutritional needs they may have.
According to Blue, “The goal is to raise them with limited to no human interaction and get them ready to return to the wild.”
The plans for now are to move them to a larger outdoor enclosure, allowing them to exhibit more natural behaviors in hopes of returning the bears back to the wild early next year.
According to wildlife biologists, black bear cubs typically remain with their mother for up to 17 months. Because these two males were abandoned so young, they lack the ability to learn how to be a normal bear and would likely not survive on their own.
For these two cubs, a second chance at being a wild bear is something only human intervention could provide — this time.
Human intervention isn’t always the best thing for a wild animal. Once they get habituated to humans, living a normal life in the wild is impossible. The wild animals that become habituated to humans during the rehabilitation process can never be released into the wild for a normal life. Places like the Big Bear Alpine Zoo and other rehabilitation centers are uniquely designed for animals that fail to head back to native lands. While these places give wild animals an opportunity to become species ambassadors, it’s not what wild animals were destined to do. The role of animal ambassador is an important one for they teach people about living together and coexisting with nature.
These two cubs tugged at the heart strings of neighbors with their cuteness and silly antics, like when the second cub eluded capture by climbing a tree and snacking on mulberry berries instead of eating the meat treats biologists put in the cage for him. Even though they are cute, fuzzy and somewhat tiny, the cubs deserve a second chance at being normal wild black bears.
For more information on the bears, visit the San Diego Humane Society Project Wildlife program at https://www.sdhumane.org. Project Wildlife Ramona Campus is the primary resource for wild animal rehabilitation and conservation education in San Diego County. The Ramona campus specializes in caring for native apex predators and birds of prey.
