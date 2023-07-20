Last week the Grizzly reported on two black bear cubs who had lost their mother and were left abandoned in Forest Falls. Neighbors began noticing the cubs lurking around without adult supervision and contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW biologists headed out to investigate the claims and determined the mother of the cubs had been deceased for several days, leaving the cubs to fend for themselves. Biologists believed the cubs were too young to continue life on their own, so they made a plan to capture the two and take them to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

One cub was captured on July 4, while the second cub evaded authorities for three days and was finally located on July 7 by dedicated biologists and determined neighbors. The cubs were reunited at Project Wildlife in Ramona and have settled in their new homes, according to the San Diego Humane Society. 

Black bear cubs are together again at Project Wildlife campus in Ramona

 