There is a report of an overturned semitruck on Highway 18 between Big Bear and Lucerne Valley.
According to Caltrans, the highway is closed in both directions south of the intersection with Highway 247.
This leaves one road in and out of Big Bear at this time. Highway 38 is closed due to the El Dorado fire.
Use caution and travel safely.
