The MOM and Dad Project hosts a variety of classes and programs for residents in Big Bear Valley. Space is limited for these programs. Some programs are done via online access.
There is a new online Support Group for Teens beginning Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. This class takes place on Zoom and is open to teens from 13 to 17 years of age. The meeting ID is 93409857005. The password is 771866.
Beginning on Aug. 7 at 3:30 p.m. there is a new Relationship Enrichment Support Group at The Family Health Center. Space is limited. Call
909-878-2316 to reserve a spot.
The Medication Assisted Treatment Program, Smart Recovery, is available for individuals who are struggling with addition. For more information, call the Family Health Center at
909-878-8246.
New Parenting Styles classes are Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Space is limited. Call 909-878-2326 to sign up. Big Messy Art classes for children are Tuesdays at 10 a.m. All participants are screened. Social distancing is practiced and face masks are required. Space is limited to 10. Call 909-878-2326 to reserve a spot.
For more information about these and other programs hosted by The MOM and Dad Project, visit
www.momanddadproject.com or call 909-878-2326. The MOM and Dad Project is a parenting educaiton and resource center operated through the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District.
The MOM and Dad Project is located at 41820 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
