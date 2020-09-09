It’s been years in the making. Now, a brand new Big Bear Alpine Zoo is merely weeks away from opening to the public.
Glenn Jacklin received the keys to the new zoo on Sept. 3. Jacklin is the division manager of operations for the San Bernardino County Special Districts Department. Part of his job is to oversee the operations of the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District, which manages the Big Bear zoo.
Most of the work at the new zoo is completed except for a bit of interior work on some of the buildings. Zookeepers are preparing to move the animals to their new homes. The moving process is complicated. You can’t load a grizzly into the back of a pickup truck. After the move, the animals will be given time to acclimate to their new homes before opening to the public.
The current zoo closes its doors forever at the end of the day Sept. 20. Plans are to be ready to open the new zoo location on Nov. 5, Jacklin said. A grand opening celebration is still in the planning stages. A date has not been set for the grand opening yet, Jacklin said.
