Three people were killed June 5 in a plane crash in the Mentone area. Two of the victims were from Big Bear.
The Big Bear Airport released information and condolences. Two of those killed were Shery Doucette and her 11-year-old daughter Gineva. Shery was an airport district employee. She was the administrative analyst for the district and served as board secretary.
The plane was registered to Christopher Hark, a Big Bear resident. It is known there were three fatalities, but it’s unknown if Hark was onboard.
The cause of the fatal crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed near Mill Creek Road/Highway 38 just east of Mentone. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m.
