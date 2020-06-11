UPDATE: June 11 Boulder Bay — San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department dive team has recovered the drowning victim from Big Bear Lake.
Emergency crews are at Boulder Bay Park in Big Bear Lake to investigate a possible drowning.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department dive team has arrived on scene via helicopter. The possible drowning was reported around 1:30 p.m. The dive team was requested at around 2 p.m. and arrived within 30 minutes.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
