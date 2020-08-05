Want to know more about the San Bernardino Valley College fall online music classes? Howard Antmann hosts informational Zoom sessions regarding the onine Guitar and the History of Rock and Roll classes. Bring your questions and log on.
Antmann spent the past several months in training, and designed the classes to follow best practices for distance education as recommended by the Onliine Education Initiative. Antmann received certification in OEI. The goal of OEI, Antmann said, is to ensure that significantly more students are able to complete their educational goals by increasing access to and success in high-quality online courses.
There are two Zoom meetings available. The first is at 11 a.m. Saturday,
Aug. 8. Log on at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/98754066276. The second session is at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Log on at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/97788330758. For more information, email Antmann at hantmann@sbvccd.cc.ca.us.
