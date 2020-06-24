It’s been a busy summer season for the Big Bear Municipal Water District. With the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend and the announcement that the annual fireworks display will go on as scheduled, the MWD expects it to be one of the busiest holidays ever.
“Week days right now are like weekends used to be for us,” said Mike Stephenson, MWD general manager. “Our facilities and marinas are already to full capacity. We’re already turning people away.”
The MWD opened the west boat launch last weekend and plans to open it again this weekend and every day after that. The public ramps remain at 50 percent capacity because of
COVID-19. Face coverings are required for the public when dealing with MWD staff. Boats are limited to members of the same household.
Because day use areas on the North Shore were not open in June, it has put added strain on the roads and the boat launch parking lots, Stephenson said. As a result, the ramp parking lots are limited to use by vehicles with vessels. Picnic tables have been removed from the shoreline at the public ramps, Stephenson said.
Restroom facilities have been overwhelmed. There are lines of people walking along the Alpine Pedal Path waiting to use the East Launch restrooms and porta-potties, Stephenson said. “The bathrooms are like the
X Games,” Stephenson said. “We’re hosing them down every couple of hours with hot water.”
