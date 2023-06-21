PIn the Big Bear Valley there’s a lot of dirt and people who like to get dirty. Whether it be people who work hard doing dirty jobs or people who play even harder in the dirt, they say a good laundromat can sometimes be hard to come by.
As far as laundromats go, most people hope for working machines and a clean environment. But, when you go to the Wash & Wear laundromat located in the Interlaken shopping complex, you become part of a community of those of us who schlep our clothes halfway across town like they did in the 1800s. The only thing missing is a river and a washboard.
Owner Gina Talamates bought the business about seven years ago. This is more than just a business for her. She has spent the greater part of her life since she was a teenager working in the laundromat, first as an employee and then as an owner. Talamates has her own unique origin story to tell as she was an immigrant who left Mexico City at 18 to come to Big Bear. Her mom and stepdad had made a life here and Talamates made the trip. She immediately fell in love with everything Big Bear offers.
Talamates settled into the community 30 years ago working at the laundromat. Her days were filled with long hours and sometimes back-breaking work, cleaning other people’s dirty clothes. It wasn’t a glamorous job but it paid the bills. She met her husband, Arturo Talamantes, who works full-time at another job but helps Talamates in the mornings and during busy times. They have two boys together.
Talamates speaks highly of her boys and is proud her eldest son began his career working as a firefighter with the United States Forest Service. He now works as a full-time paramedic at Snow Summit. Their other son will begin his senior year next year at Big Bear High School and is thinking about a career as a paramedic or going into business.
Talamates takes great pride in her family and her business. Wash & Wear is one of a few laundromats that are spotlessly clean and has working machines. Talamantes credits the cleanliness of the business to her being on-site cleaning and helping customers every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Talamantes is grateful for the opportunity to be an American citizen and business owner and it shows. There are so many people who are regulars to the laundromat and who pay to have their clothes laundered by Talamantes. Their greetings are more like family members, not just customers. Upon entering the business, even strangers are greeted with a smile and a hello. “Respect everyone,” Talamates said her parents taught her. You never know what kind of life people have or what they’re going through, she explains, but everyone is deserving of being respected. The work ethic and dignity for others shines through in her attention to the business.
Both Talamates and her husband work diligently to make their business a success. What a success story it is. A young immigrant girl finds love and business success in a small town. A Hollywood story with a happy ending for sure.