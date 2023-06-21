Wash & Wear Laundry

Gina and Arturo Talamates

 Kristina Nehls

PIn the Big Bear Valley there’s a lot of dirt and people who like to get dirty. Whether it be people who work hard doing dirty jobs or people who play even harder in the dirt, they say a good laundromat can sometimes be hard to come by. 

As far as laundromats go, most people hope for working machines and a clean environment. But, when you go to the Wash & Wear laundromat located in the Interlaken shopping complex, you become part of a community of those of us who schlep our clothes halfway across town like they did in the 1800s. The only thing missing is a river and a washboard. 

Wash & Wear Laundromat