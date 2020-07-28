The Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation board met July 14 via Zoom to discuss various projects and proposals regarding donated property near Big Bear High School. The board heard good news regarding the first stage of its trail project on construction that began back in May.
“They are making great progress on the (high school) trail,” said John Goepp, foundation board member. “At the time of our meeting about 1.7 miles of the 3.2 miles had been rough cut, with 1.2 miles hand finished. It is on schedule.”
The board discussed public access to the trail including potential parking areas. It was also determined that a bridge should be built on the high school trail at a spot that crosses a creek. At certain times of the year there is water in the section, Goepp said. Cost of the small bridge is estimated at $3,000.
The board approved a contract for a gate at the Baldwin Lane access to the property at a cost of $1,991.35. The US Forest Service donated boulders and labor to install boulders at the Baldwin Lane access point to the property. A survey for the proposed ball fields near Baldwin Lane Elementary has been completed. “That was a precursor for us to get approval from the county (on the project),” Goepp said.
The board also discussed the possibility of creating a parking area off Shore Drive. Snow play impacts were considered. No decision has been made on this proposal, Goepp said, adding that the foundation needs to have dialog with homeowners nearby on Shore Lane.
The board also received information regarding the proposed aquatic center, Goepp said. The questionnaire received from USA Swimming for the aquatic center enterprise plan were completed and will be returned to the USA Swimming for further review. The goal is to receive assistance from USA Swimming to develop an enterprise plan needed before the foundation can develop a business plan and feasibility study.
Information the foundation will send to USA Swimming regarding the proposed aquatic center includes three pools including a recreation and competition pool, a lesson and exercise pool and a therapy pool located within a thin-shelled monolithic concrete dome at a rough cost estimated at $14.4 million. The Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation intends to seek donations from corporations that support USA Swimming and USA Water Polo, from corporations with a presence in Big Bear Valley and San Bernardino County, as well as grants and endowments.
Goepp said the aquatic center is still in the early stages of fact finding and development.
For more information about the Bear Valley Unified School District Education Foundation, call the school district office at 909-866-4631.
