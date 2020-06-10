They started lining up on the sidewalk around 11 a.m. on June 3. By the end of the day, two groups of protesters supporting #BlackLivesMatter had gathered near the traffic signal at the entrance to the Interlaken Center in Big Bear Lake.
Many returned to the same place the following day to continue the demonstration. They held signs high. Some lifted their fists in the air, others made heart signs with their hands. They encouraged people to honk their horns to show support. They chanted “No more hate” and “Black Lives Matter.”
Big Bear’s young adults took the lead to join the protests taking place around the country since George Floyd, a black man, died while being held down by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Those officers have been arrested. One is charged with second-degree murder. The other three officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The organizer of the second wave of Big Bear protesters said the aim is to show the world that Big Bear cares. The 2018 Big Bear High School
graduate said they call themselves the 2 o’clock group to set them apart from the first group of protesters. Both groups remained peaceful and respectful during the demonstration, she said.
Good citizens being responsible. We should also show our appreciation to our great cops who take care of us every day.
