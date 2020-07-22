The Moon Camp housing development is back on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors agenda. The project, which has been in the planning stages for 15 years, is a 58-lot residential development east of Fawnskin on the North Shore of Big Bear Lake. Fifty of the lots, all located north of State Route 38, are slated for custom homes on lots with a minimum size of 20,000 square feet.
The public hearing is set during the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, July 28, in San Bernardino. The public hearing, originally scheduled for last October, was rescheduled when the developer discovered that the latest environmental reports had not been included in the agenda packet.
According to project manager Michael Perry, the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the process to bring the project before the board and the public for comments and review. “This is the first chance we get to hold the public hearing,” Perry said about the July 28 review.
The original plan for the project in 2005 was for 92 residential lots, including lakefront lots, was scrapped by owner of the property, RCK Properties Inc., in 2010. The modified project reduced the number of residential lots to 50 all located north of State Route 38. There are no lakefront residential lots.
The project includes a 55-slip private marina with no launch ramp, a 3.4-acre open space conservation easement to preserve the threatened ashy-gray Indian paintbrush, eagle perch trees and pebble plain soil conditions, a small strip of land for open space and neighborhood lake access, well sites, reservoir site and another 1.9 acres of open space conservation easement for threatened plant species.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.