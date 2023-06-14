Los Vaqueros rider club president Heidi Duran

 By Bristol McDonald

The Los Vaqueros de las Montanas ranch and riding club is “trying to keep the western way of living alive in Big Bear.”

 Translated as Cowboys of the Mountains, the club held its first sponsored rodeo in the Valley in 1947 on a site now known as Meadow Park. By 1952 the group had become an incorporated, nonprofit organization. In 1965 it acquired its current grounds in Shay Meadows. Ever since, it has been providing a space for community events, cow sorting and a $60 yearly membership that offers free camping on the grounds year-round. 