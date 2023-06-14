The Los Vaqueros de las Montanas ranch and riding club is “trying to keep the western way of living alive in Big Bear.”
Translated as Cowboys of the Mountains, the club held its first sponsored rodeo in the Valley in 1947 on a site now known as Meadow Park. By 1952 the group had become an incorporated, nonprofit organization. In 1965 it acquired its current grounds in Shay Meadows. Ever since, it has been providing a space for community events, cow sorting and a $60 yearly membership that offers free camping on the grounds year-round.
The group’s current president, Heidi Duran, is making an enthusiastic plea for community support to keep the way of the west alive in the Big Bear Valley.
“Years of devoted members’ hard work, fundraisers and sponsorship drives have afforded us continued improvements to keep our arena in shape,” Duran said. “But, for the past two years, Los Vaqueros has had to cancel events and sponsorship drives due to COVID-19. We are now in desperate need of funds to keep our arena going.”
The organization holds a cow sorting event every Saturday complete with a snack bar and spectator seating. To participate, you just need to bring your horse and sign up. The cost is $30 for Los Vaqueros members and $35 for non-members. The club also holds the Big Bear Cowboy Challenge Series twice a year, which includes a timed event with 8-33 obstacles on a course. There will also be clinics available for the public to improve horsemanship, available to riders of all ages levels.
In the 1940s, Vaqueros members marked early pioneer sites and points of historical interest in Holcomb Valley. Vaqueros horsemen assisted in planning the route of the local segments of the border-to-border Pacific Crest Trail, and lobbied for its permanent establishment and for legislation to include long-existing trails within the state trail system, according to Duran.
The arena itself served as a gathering area in the Valley before any large meetings center was constructed and even became a temporary evacuation sanctuary for horses and other animals during emergencies such as fires and floods. Today it is used for area activities and other community events. It recently served as the checkpoint/camp for the Highlander adventure series event and also hosted a wedding.
Duran said she first became involved in the group years ago when she and her daughter were big into riding. She is now in her third term as president, having navigated the longtime organization through the pandemic, which saw a 75% drop in membership. She is now a part of the organization’s long history and is pushing for community support to preserve its legacy. On June 24 and 25 there will be a three-hour clinic held to improve horsemanship, ranch and cattle skills for $75.
Already the push has had some success. Sponsors such as Dean Farrar Construction, Warren Henry Painting, Shay Meadow Ranch and Feed, Bear Valley Tree Care, Bjs Restaurant, High Country Insurance, Dan Duran Mortgage Lender, US Bank, Doucett and Silfies CPA, Don and Vickie Hockenson, Joe and Lori Harmon, Interiors, OCI/Sonora Cantina, Deer Creek Pulse Therapy, E&R Automotive, The Moose Lodge, & Horse Camping Caterer, Big Bear Vacations and Platinum Realty Services, Inc. have signed on to support the riders’ efforts.
Los Vaqueros membership: $60 per year
Platinum sponsorship: $1,000
Cow sorting: Every Saturday through Labor Day
Participants: $30 members $35 non-members
Big Bear Cowboy Challenge Series:
Saturday: open registration 1-2 p.m.: Green Horse, novice 18 and older, seniors 55 and older
Sunday: open registration 7-8 a.m.: Youth 12-17 years, amateur 12 and older and open for 18 and older
Awards: ribbons to 1st – 6th place, 50% payout, prizes and sponsored buckles presented to each division for two-show series.
440 Cascade St., Big Bear City