Teachers may tell you — face-to-face interaction with students is an important part of the learning process. But what happens when outside forces prevent that from happening?
You find a way to make it work.
That’s what teachers in the Bear Valley Unified School District did this summer as they prepared for the first day of the 2020-2021 school year Monday, Aug. 3. One week ago California Governor Gavin Newsom issued requirements for all school districts within the counties on the state monitoring list for COVID-19 to begin the school year with a full distance-learning schedule. That put a stop to Bear Valley Unified’s plan to go with a hybrid version of classroom and distance learning.
For Brian Adams, the performing arts teacher at Big Bear High School, the decision to start the school year with full distance learning presents a unique challenge. With the opportunity for choir and drama performances not an option for now, Adams said he is adapting the curriculum. Where the second semester is usually reserved for things like music theory, history and appreciation and theater scene analysis and history, students will start the year with those studies.
The hope is to be able to move into more rehearsal-like studies later in the school year.
For the full story CLICK HERE
