Sullivan

City of Big Bear Lake Director of Public Works Sean Sullivan discussing issues with the city council. 

 Ryan Orr

The recently approved city of Big Bear Lake budget includes nearly $2 million for its annual street rehabilitation program as well as pothole repairs, bringing much-anticipated improvements to roads that were badly damaged in the rough winter season. 

“The city is committed to continuing to invest in our city streets and this will be a very busy season for roadway improvements throughout the city,” said Sean Sullivan, the city’s director of public works.