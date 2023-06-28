The recently approved city of Big Bear Lake budget includes nearly $2 million for its annual street rehabilitation program as well as pothole repairs, bringing much-anticipated improvements to roads that were badly damaged in the rough winter season.
“The city is committed to continuing to invest in our city streets and this will be a very busy season for roadway improvements throughout the city,” said Sean Sullivan, the city’s director of public works.
Potholes became a major pain for residents throughout the Big Bear Valley with the freezing and thawing cycles that came with one of the heaviest winters in recent history.
“As far as the roads, whatever it takes to get the roads straight,” said Big Bear City Councilman Rick Herrick. “I and others are very happy.”
Herrick was a vocal critic of Caltrans over the winter, especially when the state agency closed roads, cutting off access to and from the Big Bear Valley when Herrick and others in the community didn’t believe it was warranted.
With the permission of Mountain Transit, the Grizzly shared a YouTube video from the transportation agency at the end of March showing just how bad the potholes were on East Big Bear Boulevard, a road maintained by Caltrans and not the city of Big Bear Lake. To date, it's received nearly 2,000 views and 89 comments and has been shared 47 times.
The City Council passed a formal resolution during its mid-June budget meeting awarding construction contracts to S. Porter, Inc. and Bear Valley Paving in support of the fiscal year 2023-24 annual street rehabilitation project.
The project has been divided into two scopes of work, one for complete street reconstruction and one for street grinding and preparation for city staff to pave, according to the agenda. The project will rehabilitate a collective 2.5 miles of city streets. Work is expected to begin in July, according to the city’s staff report.
Additionally, the council will consider approving a purchase order with Vulcan Materials to provide the necessary asphalt material in support of the paving efforts. The project is categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act, according to the city, because the work will take place on existing roads and highways.
According to Sullivan, the following work is planned.
$1,550,000: annual street rehabilitation projects. Workers will pave approximately 2.5 miles of streets. Work is anticipated to begin during the week of July 10 and continue through August.
$250,000: pothole repair. This money is dedicated for making permanent repairs, patching potholes and fixing other road issues throughout the city. The focus of this work is on problem areas on streets that are not included within the larger street rehabilitation projects. There are about 13,000 square feet of identified repairs at this point. Work is expected to begin in early August.
The remaining funds are for crack sealing and striping efforts, taking place this summer as well.
Caltrans did not return a request for proposed work by press time.