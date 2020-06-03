In collaboration with Big Bear Mountain Resorts, a photo opportunity for graduates and their families will take place at the top of Snow Summit Ski Resort on Wednesday, June 10.
Students and their immediate families will have the opportunity to ride the chairlift to the summit, properly social distanced, and in their caps and gowns in order to provide a memorable opportunity for photos with family. Big Bear High School and Chautauqua High School principal Tina Fulmer will schedule appointments for graduates and families for this event, according to a press release from the Bear Valley Unified School District.
The Board of Trustees, administration staff, Superintendent Mary Suzuki, and Bear Valley Unified School District staff wish the 2020 graduating class the best as they graduate high school prepared to pursue their dreams.
Bear Valley Unified School District extended its thanks to Wade Reeser and Big Bear Mountain Resorts for providing this opportunity to 2020 high school graduates and their families.
For more information, contact the Fulmer at 909-585-6892.
