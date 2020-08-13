Authorities in Big Bear were alerted to a man with a gun firing into trees. The notification came from a Ring camera.
Just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff's Station responded to the 300 block of South Brewer Way in Big Bear City. A Ring camera captured a man walking around to the back yard of a residence who appeared to be shooting into the trees. Multiple deputies responded and did a search of the area, but they were unable to locate the man.
Later that night, at 8:30 p.m.deputies were notified by a Big Bear rental management company that the man who appeared in the video matched the description of a person renting a house in the area.
Deputies contacted the suspect, a 45-year-old from Valley Village, California, at the rental cabin. Authorities said the man used a BB gun to shoot a squirrels. Deputies seized the replica handgun and filed a report with the District Attorney's office to determine if criminal charges will be filed.
