Headed down the hill to Lucerne Valley or Apple Valley? Caltrans has begun a $1.3 million resurfacing project on State Route 18 from Fairlane Road in Lucerne Valley to Central Road in Apple Valley.
Crews began the process on Aug. 3 with traffic-controlled flagging operation at each work zone. Traffic delays are expected to last between 10 and 15 minutes but could be as much as 30 minutes. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The project is expected to be completed in late September. For updates, check the Caltrans District 8 Twitter feed @Caltrans8 or sign up for alerts at dot.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.