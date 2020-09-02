The Cave may not be able to host concerts, but they can serve up a burrito.
Rockin’ Burritos and More opened during the last weekend in August to rave reviews. Similar to a burrito buffet bar, customers choose an entree and all the fillings or fixings. The burrito is the best seller, and for $8.50 it is a meal for a big eater. That includes one meat choice and all the fillings, according to Philip Flores, marketing director for Stone Entertainment Group that owns The Cave. In addition to burritos, there are rice bowls, tacos, salads, loaded baked potatoes and nachos. And don’t forget the street corn.
The snack bar inside the building has been expanded to make room for the new operation, Flores said. Pre Covid, there was a plan to do more with the snack bar at The Cave, Flores said. The pandemic that has closed the concert venue allowed the plan to be put into motion. And it will remain when the music returns to the stage, he said.
Rockin’ Burritos and More is all take out for now, but there are some tables on the outside of the building on Village Drive and are inside a fenced off area. That allows for cocktail service within the perimeter, Flores said.
Rockin’ Burritos and More is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 8ish, maybe 9 p.m. It is at 40789 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
