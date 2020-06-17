The Big Bear Airport District board of directors didn’t have to go far to find their new airport general manager. He’s been on the airport payroll for nearly 19 years.
Ryan Goss was unanimously approved for a new combined job as Big Bear Airport general manager and operations manager. His annual salary is $112,000 with benefits that match the rest of the airport staff. Goss will not be considered an at-will employee, according to the agreement.
Board members spent a good deal of time before the appointment discussing changes to the personnel manual. Board member Bill Goddard was opposed to approving the document, which included details on the combined general manager-operations manager position. Goddard said the position hadn’t been talked through by the full board, and was against changing the organizational structure without more discussion.
Board president Steve Castillo explained the item was discussed by the board in closed session, and was now in open session for discussion. “We have to approve this item first before we can move to the next item on the agenda,” Castillo said.
Goddard’s main objection, he said, was that the general manager position should be advertised to the public. “It needs more participation from everybody,” Goddard said about the decision to combine the two jobs. “It’s a little too fast here, redefining what a GM is. That needs several hours of thought.”
Board member Rick Siefert said it isn’t unusual to consolidate jobs. “The last three directors were in my opinion, they weren’t as advertised,” Siefert said. “This airport doesn’t need a typical GM. I see it as a hybrid job. Ryan is a proven commodity. He’s done a fabulous job. He’s earned it. It’s been a trial by fire for him these last nine months. He could have given up, but he dug in deeper.”
The board voted 4-1 to approve the personnel manual changes then moved on to discuss Goss’s appointment in detail.
Board member Wes Krause said Goss is the right person for the job. “He’s someone who is very dedicated to this airport as a life-long employee,” Krause said. “He has been our interim general manager not once, but twice. These past nine months he did a fabulous job under very unusual and challenging circumstances. He is a known quantity and a proven quantity. Ryan is committed to be here, I believe, until the day he retires.”
Board president Steve Castillo said he understands Goddard’s wish to advertise the position, but believes this is the best decision for the district. “He’s already been doing the job and doing it well,” Castillo said. “He’s been there through thick and thin. Why go out and waste people’s time when we have the guy right here? He is a born leader. I don’t think we can find a better candidate.”
Goss has risen through the ranks at the Big Bear Airport, beginning as a part-time employee. He has worked as a maintenance I employee, maintenance II employee, maintenance III employee and operations manager.
Goss thanked the board for its vote of confidence. “It’s been a difficult six months,” Goss said. “Without Diane and the staff, it would have been even more difficult.” Goss thanked his staff for their support.
“This is something I have thought about a long, long time,” Goss said. “I’ll do my best. There’s only more better stuff to come for the future.”
