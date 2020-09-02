Governor Gavin Newsom’s changes in the monitoring list to a color-coded system, had little immediate effect on Big Bear. Other than allowing hair salons and barbershops to open with modifications, it’s business as usual.
The new tiered system did not offer any help for the immediate future, said Frank Rush, Big Bear Lake city manager. The hope is that by the end of the month, San Bernardino County will improve to move to another tier.
The color-coded system applies to all counties statewide. Purple, which is where San Bernardino County currently resides, is a widespread risk of COVID-19 transmission. Red level is substantial, orange is moderate and yellow minimal.
Counties will remain at their levels as of Aug. 31 for 21 days, which means San Bernardino will remain at widespread risk until at least mid September. A move to red will allow for more sectors of the economy to open, including a move to indoor dining at a limited capacity.
With fall and winter’s cooler temperatures set to arrive by late September, it’s important to move diners back inside.
