At 5 p.m. on Sept. 7, the San Bernardino National Forest will be closed to the public.
The San Bernardino National Forest is one of several forest areas under a closure order issued Sept. 7 by the U.S. Forest Service. Most of the state of California is under the threat of unprecedented and dangerous fire conditions due to historic temperatures, significant wind events and dry conditions. Firefighting resources across the state and the entire West are stretched to the limit.
The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region announced the temporary closures and fire restrictions to protect the public and reduce the potential for human-caused fires.
The El Dorado Fire burning near Big Bear in the Oak Glen area has charred more than 7,000 acres since it started Sept. 5. It was caused by a pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party.
The closures go into effect at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis as conditions change. A Santa Ana wind event is forecast for Southern California beginning Tuesday into Wednesday, Sept. 8-9. The wind increases the fire danger.
“The wildfire situation throughout California is dangerous and must be taken seriously, said Randy Moore, regional forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. "Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior, new fire starts are likely, weather conditions are worsening, and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire.”
"Given the fire situation, it's the best decision (to close the forest)," said Michael Perry, interim CEO for Visit Big Bear. "It's scary out there."
Closing the forest means a full closure of all recreation on the forest. No hiking, biking, horseback riding, no wood cutting. The forest is closed to all activity, according to Zach Behrens, public information officer for the San Bernardino National Forest.
All campgrounds are closed. Fishing in streams and lakes, is prohibited. This also includes shore fishing on Big Bear Lake from access on the North Shore, much of which is on Forest Service land.
"Our East Launch is three-quarters on Forest land that we lease and have a permit," said Mike Stephenson, general manager for the Big Bear Lake Municipal Water District. "Some of the lake access has to go through Forest Service land. The feds do trump just about everybody.
No off-road vehicles or scenic drives through the forest are allowed under the closure order. The Alpine Pedal Path will also close as it is on Forest Service Land. As mountain biking will be prohibited, there will be no lift-served access offered to reach the trails via Snow Summit.
At 5 p.m. Sept. 7, Snow Summit will shut down its operations, according to Clayton Shoemaker, director of marketing for Big Bear Mountain Resort. "We're shut down midweek beginning this week anyway," Shoemaker said. "Right now we are going with plans to operate Friday, Saturday and Sunday (if the closure is lifted by then). I think it's a good call all together."
The Kodiak 100, scheduled to begin Sept. 9, has been canceled. The organizers spoke to the Mountaintop District ranger who said the closure plan is effective for seven days, according to Rick Bates, who manages events for the city of Big Bear Lake. He said current conditions with the heavy drift smoke in Big Bear would not be healthy for runners.
Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush said he believes the closure is appropriate given the circumstances. "It's a regional closure, not just for our area, and is a reflection of the multiple events/risks around the entire state," Rush told The Grizzly.
Stephenson said he understands the reasoning behind the closure. During the holiday weekend, he said MWD personnel put out at least 50 charcoal fires.
Perry said the Forest Service closing the forest is the right thing to do. "It was a good decision," Perry said.
With resources stretched thin, enforcement will be a challenge. "What an enforcement nightmare," Stephenson said.
In addition to the San Bernardino National Forest, the Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest and Cleveland National Forest are also closed as of 5 p.m. Sept. 7.
Ignition sources of any kind are prohibited on all national forest service lands in California under the new restrictions. This includes campfires and gas stoves.
In addition to the campgrounds, all day-use sites on the national forests in California are closed under this order.
“We are bringing every resource to bear nationally and internationally to fight these fires, but until conditions improve, and we are confident that National Forest visitors can recreate safely, the priority is always to protect the public and our firefighters," Moore said. "With these extreme conditions, these temporary actions will help us do both.”
An example of extreme fire behavior is the Creek Fire on the Sierra National Forest which began on Sept. 4 and grew rapidly on Sept. 5. The fire made a 15-mile run in a single day and burned 36,000 acres, prompting evacuations and life saving measures. The California National Guard evacuated at least 200 people from Wagner Mammoth Pool Campground and assessed them for medical needs.
Our forests should be treated as a privilege to experience, rather than a right to trash and destroy. It took 10 minutes of a thoughtless act to burn down trees 100 years old and kill countless wildlife.
At the rate we're going, there won't be anything left for our future generations.
My heart aches to see this!
