The El Dorado Fire burning the Yucaipa and Oak Glen areas has grown to 10, 574 acres. It is 16 percent contained.
A Red Flag warning is in effect for most of Southern California through Wednesday, Sept. 9, due to anticipated Santa Ana winds.
More than 600 firefighters are assigned to the El Dorado Fire and are making progress. They are securing fire lines ahead of the anticipated winds. Santa Ana winds are strong downslope winds that are colder in the mountains and heat as they move downslope to the basins. This is anticipated to be a moderate Santa Ana event with winds blowing 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.
Winds could force fire officials to expand evacuation areas to the south and west of the El Dorado Fire and the current evacuation areas. At this time, evacuation orders are in place for Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls, Oak Glen and portions of Yucaipa.
The post office in Angelus Oaks is temporarily closed due to the El Dorado Fire and road closures. Angelus Oaks residents can pick up mail in Yucaipa with valid ID at the Yucaipa Post Office at 2460 California Street.
Thick smoke will continue to impact the Inland Empire and the San Gorgonio Pass. The smoke is from the El Dorado, Bobcat and Creek fires. There is a smoke advisory in effect. Those with respiratory problems are advised to stay inside.
Highway 38 to and from Big Bear remains closed. The U.S. Forest Service also issued a temporary closure order for eight national forests in California including the San Bernardino National Forest. The closure prohibits all recreation on the forest, including hiking, biking, camping and similar activities. Read more on the closures here and look for updates in the Sept. 9 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.