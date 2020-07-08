Free yourself from the time and cost of inefficient outdoor watering. City of Big Bear Lake Department of Water customers looking for ways to save water in the yard this year can take advantage of a suite of new rebates, while funding lasts.
Turf removal incentives are $1 per square foot for residential and commercial customers. In addition, the DWP offers rebates on rain barrels, WaterSense certified smart irrigation controllers and WaterSense certified sprinklers. A limited number of smart irrigation controllers and rain barrels may be available at no cost while supplies last. For details visit www.BBLDWP.com/OER.
All rebates/programs are subject to specific terms, applications and inspections. For more information, call 909-866-5050, extention 268, or email
conservation@BBLDWP.com to confirm eligibility before removing, purchasing or installing turf or equipment.
