Bear Valley Unified School District students are scheduled to return to the classroom when the 2020-21 school year begins in August. At this point, that is a full-time, 100 percent return.
But one thing that has been constant with COVID-19 since the pandemic began is change. Anything you know or believe at one point can and will change before the words are out of your mouth.
On June 3, the Bear Valley Unified School District board gave its consensus for students to return full time, 100 percent to the classroom in August. But the ink is not dry on that plan just yet. All options, which include a hybrid schedule and full distance learning, are still being developed just in case.
The possible just in case arrived June 8 when State Superintendent Tony Thurman announced the state guidelines for schools re-opening. Thurman made it clear that the 60-plus page of guidelines are just that, guidelines. There are no mandates in the document and one size does not fit all, Thurman said.
The state emphasized the need for the 6 foot distance and face coverings as protection for students and staff, with Thurman saying safety is the top priority. He went on to say that all decisions are made locally, and the state is providing guidance.
